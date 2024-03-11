Black Panthers Win SLFA Under 17 Tournament – St. Lucia Times

The curtains descended on the SLFA Inc. Under 17 with an epic double header at the Desruisseaux Playing Field on Saturday 9th March.

The grand finale featuring Black Panthers and Northern United lived up to all expectations and hype with both teams displaying a high level of quality football.

John Wilfred opened the scoring for the lads from Sulphur City in the 25th min, and despite Northern United having numerous opportunities to equalise the half ended 1 – 0.

Following the resumption a rejuvenated Northern United got the equaliser from the boots of Samaiel Louisien in the 45th min.

As the pendulum swung back and forth national player Eymani Butcher regained the ascendancy for Black Panthers in the 56th min.

However, despite being provided with opportunities to strengthen their lead, nevertheless, Black Panthers hung on to be crowned champions of the SLFA inc. U 17 competition.

There was no disappointment in the Third Place Off between Valley Soccer and Uptown Rebels, which was laced with excitement.

Spectators were treated to some exhilarating attacking and counter attacking play. However, when the final whistle went signalling the end of regulation time the score read 2 – 2.

Scoring for Uptown Rebels was Teshawn Walters with a brace in the 35th and 42nd min, while doing the honours for Valley Soccer were Jahbari Charles and Rawson Harris in the 43rd and 77th min respectively.

It was now down to the dreadful penalty shootout and when the drama unfolded it was a jubilant Valley Soccer who were basking in their hard earned 6 – 5 victory.

In closing one must say kudos to the four goalkeepers on the day who all performed admirably.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Football Association Inc.