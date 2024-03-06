BELfund, SJC Team Up For Entrepreneur Showcase – St. Lucia Times

BELfund, an agency under the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, and Empowerment, has successfully collaborated with the St. Joseph’s Convent Secondary School (SJC) in preparation for the upcoming International Women’s Day celebrations on March 8, 2024.

As part of BELfund’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and empowering marginalized individuals, the agency has been actively involved in supporting the development and preparation of a new cadre of young entrepreneurs for the school’s Entrepreneur Showcase.

Through its Micro Business Management training sessions, BELfund has provided students with the essential skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in the world of business.

By equipping students with the necessary tools to start and manage successful businesses, BELfund is contributing to the reduction of unemployment and the promotion of economic growth in Saint Lucia.

“We are happy to have supported initiatives like the Entrepreneur Showcase at St. Joseph’s Convent Secondary School, which not only celebrates the achievements of young entrepreneurs but also inspires others to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams; BELfund remains committed to empowering individuals and communities across Saint Lucia, and we look forward to witnessing the success of the students participating in the IWD activities,” noted BELfund Manager Amanda DeLimna.

BELfund, financed by the Government of Saint Lucia, offers loans at concessionary interest rates and aims to uplift the most marginalized sectors of society, including the unemployed, self-employed, and underemployed.

SOURCE: Ministry of Equity