Ball it! Barbados Leading in 20th Jean Pierre Caribbean Youth Netball Tournament – St. Lucia Times

Castries, St Lucia – The 20th Jean Pierre Caribbean Youth Netball Tournament and the Caribbean Netball Jubilee Observance kicked off on April 2nd in St. Lucia. Hosted at the Beausejour Indoor Facility, this year’s tournament saw teams from five Caribbean nations – Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and the host country, St Lucia – vying for netball supremacy.

Premiumly sponsored by InterCaribbean Airlines, the tournament has already witnessed exhilarating matches that have kept spectators on the edge of their seats. As of Saturday, April 6th, Barbados has emerged as the frontrunner, showcasing unparalleled skill and determination.

With three games under their belt, Barbados has maintained an unblemished record, securing three victories and accumulating an impressive 15 points. Following closely behind, Dominica stands strong with 12 points, having won two matches and suffered two defeats in their four games. Grenada trails closely in third place with 11 points, winning two out of their three games. St Vincent and the Grenadines hold onto the fourth spot with 7 points, while St. Lucia, the host nation, is still seeking their first victory, having lost all three of their matches.

In the morning clashes on Saturday, April 6th, two matches unfolded, further igniting the tournament’s fervor. St Vincent and St Lucia locked horns in a spirited battle, with St Vincent emerging triumphant with a final score of 24-14. Meanwhile, Dominica clashed with Grenada in a closely contested match, ultimately seeing Grenada clinching victory with a scoreline of 25-22.

As the tournament progresses, anticipation mounts for more thrilling encounters and remarkable displays of athleticism. The matches continued at 6pm on April 2nd with St. Vincent and the Grenadines vs Grenada, and St. Lucia vs Barbados. The final match will take place on Tuesday April 9th with a match between winners from the preliminary rounds.

Information received from Sharlene Wylie, Caribbean Netball Association Media Personnel

Written by Keira StRose.