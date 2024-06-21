Customs Officers Get New Opportunities To Move Up The Ranks

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved recommendations submitted by the Department of Customs & Excise to amend the Benchmark Requirements to make the process of internal mobility more equitable and accessible for Customs & Excise officers.
Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre announced the changes on June 17, 2024.
The previous Benchmark Requirements favoured academic qualifications over job experience and other related considerations. Consequently, many hardworking Customs & Excise officers were side-lined and ineligible for promotions and internal vacancies.
The new Benchmark Requirements approved by the Cabinet of Ministers will give previously side-lined Customs & Excise officers a realistic opportunity to move up the ranks and contribute to the development of the Department of Customs & Excise.
The new guidelines outlined in the updated Benchmark Requirements will allow the Public Service Commission to consider qualifications deemed equivalent to academic qualifications like certification from relevant training programmes, professional experience and performance appraisals.
Customs & Excises officers between grades 3 and 16 applying for internal vacancies and promotions will benefit from the updated Benchmark Requirements.
The new Benchmark Requirements for the Department of Customs & Excise will take effect in July 2024.
SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister. Photo: Stock image from Customs & Excise website.
