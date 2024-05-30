Anneka Thompson Is Miss Bank Of Saint Lucia 2024 – St. Lucia Times

For the third consecutive year, Bank of Saint Lucia will be cheering on another contestant at the National Carnival Queen Pageant.

This year, the spotlight is on 26-year-old Anneka Thompson, a dedicated Chemistry, Biology, and Integrated Science teacher at Sir Ira Simmons Secondary School.

Anneka, a resident of Gros-Islet, also holds a bachelor’s degree in forensic psychology from Kingston University in the United Kingdom.

Anneka’s beauty runs deep, matched by her passion and dedication in all her endeavours. She has a profound compassion for young women and is committed to their empowerment and well-being.

Miss Bank of Saint Lucia’s infectious personality has also won the hearts of many. Already a favorite among her students, she has gained remarkable popularity among the employees of Bank of Saint Lucia.

This was most evident during an island-wide BOSL branch tour, where she participated in a meet and greet event with the Bank’s management and staff – a tradition for the past three years.

BOSL Managing Director Rolf Phillips is very impressed with Anneka and is delighted that she will be representing the Bank’s brand by carrying its banner: “The standard that we set here at Bank of Saint Lucia is very high. We pride ourselves on playing a big role in mentoring and guiding young women who participate in the pageant. We are pleased to have Anneka represent our brand and we are here to support her throughout every aspect of this journey.”

Miss Bank of Saint Lucia is a well-rounded individual who credits her engagement with the arts, particularly ballet, with shaping her character. She wishes to inspire other young women through the art of dance.

When asked about her journey so far as a contestant in the National Carnival Queen Pageant, Anneka stated: “I am thrilled and proud to wear this sash representing Bank of Saint Lucia. Looking ahead, participating in this pageant hopefully gives me a platform to show young ladies that they can achieve anything they set their minds towards – especially my students!”

Bank of Saint Lucia’s management and staff extend their best wishes to Miss Thompson as she vies for the crown in the upcoming National Carnival Queen Pageant, which will be held on Saturday, June 29th, 2024.

SOURCE: Bank of Saint Lucia