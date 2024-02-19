Albert-Poyotte Experiences ‘Medical Emergency’ – St. Lucia Times

Home Affairs Minister Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte was undergoing treatment after experiencing what the Office of the Prime Minister described as a ‘medical emergency’ on Monday.

The Office of the Prime Minister issued the following statement regarding the incident:

On Monday, February 19, 2024, Minister for Home Affairs, Hon. Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte, experienced a medical emergency.

A medical response was initiated and the Minister was transported to a medical institution for treatment.

We hope for a speedy recovery and encourage the public to keep her in their prayers during this time.

Hon. Jeremiah Norbert will adopt her Ministerial responsibilities until further notice.

Further updates on Hon. Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte’s condition will be provided at the appropriate time.