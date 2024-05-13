World-Class Beats At Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival – St. Lucia Times

By Coretta Joe

When the curtain came down on the penultimate night of the world-renowned Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival, patrons walked away still feeling the magnetic energy of the star-studded performers. World Beats, aptly themed, was a potpourri of genres united on one stage, from soca to kompa to Afrobeats and R&B.

Nigerian star Davido headlined the event and gave an explosive performance with the crowd screaming and chanting his lyrics, proving that language is no barrier to music.

Casually dressed in shorts and a white T-shirt, his swagger was evident as he worked every inch of the stage during his set. His backup dancers complemented his one-hour performance incredibly well, sometimes interacting with the singer and getting their own time to shine. All of his songs were well-received, but the ones popularised on radio stations—Risky, Fall, No Competition, and If—resonated the most with patrons.

Then came the moment everyone awaited—the performance of arguably the biggest hit of his entire career: Unavailable. His treatment of the song sent Pigeon Island Landmark wild, as people screamed to the top of their lungs and did the signature dance as seen in the music video. Pure vibes!

It was Davido’s first performance in Saint Lucia; from all accounts, he is more than welcome to come back again and again.

Joeboy, another Nigerian artist, also gave an incredible performance, getting plenty of encouragement from the crowd. His set included Baby, Beginning and Sip (Alcohol).

Now, let’s talk about Chloe Bailey. Her vocals, stage presence, and appeal mesmerized everyone. Even before she came on stage, chants of “Chloe, Chloe!” were heard. It was surreal.

Her dancers were equally mesmerising. They followed her lead and entertained the audience with their jaw-dropping choreography. For close to an hour, she crooned her top hits, including fan favourites Have Mercy, Boy Bye, and Told Ya.

Bailey, who has been visiting the island frequently, took the opportunity to thank Saint Lucians for embracing her and revealed that she spent an extended period writing her upcoming album here.

A special mention must be made of local band DYP, who made a lasting impression. Their eclectic set included covers of local and international hits that set the tone for the night. They brought out several artists, including the charismatic Blackboy, who rode the riddim of Dennery Segment hits such as Movay.

Earlier in the evening, performers Vayb, Jon Secada, and Arthur Allain had the crowd grooving to their beats as people settled into their various vantage points for a night of pulsating rhythms.

Once again, Saint Lucia showed off and proved that this is the place to be every year for Jazz. Hats off to the organisers for continuing to perfect the formula that brings people from all walks of life together for the greatest unifier – music.