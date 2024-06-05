Water Emergency Still In Force Despite Recent Heavy Rains – St. Lucia Times

The Water and Sewerage Company Inc. wishes to inform the public that heavy rains experienced over the last several days have led to increased water levels of our primary water sources, leading to a marginal increase in water production.
The Water Related Emergency Declaration Order which was issued on 21st May, in keeping with Statutory Instrument no. 76 of 2024 however, has not been lifted.
WASCO’s supply systems have not fully normalized in sections of the northern and southern networks where water inflows continue to register below normal.
While the rainfall has helped replenish water levels, they have also introduced larger deposits of runoff into our water sources and has resulted in higher turbidity levels.
WASCO’s treatment plants continue to operate at full capacity to handle the increased loads and maintain stringent water quality standards.
In light of these circumstances, a community sharing regimen continues to remain in effect for residents in some sections of the northern southern zones and will continue until the supply has been sufficiently replenished. As the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season progresses, consumers who are now receiving a more regular supply of water are also strongly urged to practice conservation measures, in order to manage their water supply amid the changing conditions.
SOURCE: Water and Sewerage Company Inc.
