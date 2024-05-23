WATCH: Determined Thieves Break Into Entrepot Canteen – St. Lucia Times

After several failed attempts, two determined thieves, their faces covered, broke into a canteen at Entrepot, Castries.

The early morning incident occurred on Thursday.

After attempts to break the lock on the canteen door failed, the two thieves gained entry by breaking a wooden part of the structure, pushing their hands through the hole they created and unlocking a deadbolt.

At one point, realising that security cameras were recording their every move, they hit two of the devices out of place with a stick.

However, another camera they were unaware of kept recording.

Once inside the canteen, the two individuals made off with drinks, leaving behind bottles of water.

They also took ice cream from a freezer, other items, and some coins.

It was the second break-in at the canteen near the Entrepot Human Resource Centre this year.

The first occurred in January.

The canteen has been in operation for about two years.

Observers commenting on the videos of the break-in posted on Facebook were shocked at the thieves’ determination.

“I mean, what could they get from a canteen? I am worried about the aggression and determination they displayed. I am worried because there is a bigger picture here. But I don’t know what it is,” one person commented.

Police are investigating the break-in.