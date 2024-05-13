WASCO Suspends New Northern Connections, Meters – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia’s Water and Sewerage Company Inc. (WASCO) has suspended all new connections and meter requests north of the island.

The suspension, announced on Monday, applies from Millet to Cap Estate.

A WASCO advisory said the move was due to ‘severe dry conditions’ in the country.

It disclosed that the suspension would remain in effect until water levels increase.

In addition, as part of its water scarcity management plan, WASCO has implemented a water rationing schedule for specific sections of the distribution network.

A separate advisory on Monday said the rationing schedule would remain in effect until water levels increase.

In this regard, WASCO announced that the following systems would experience interruptions during the valving exercise: Hill 20, Carielle, and Morne Du Don.

The company also disclosed that valving has commenced to the following communities:

Carellie

York Hill

Chase Gardens

Karibelle

Agard

Hill Crest Gardens

Bois Patat

Morne Du Don

Upper Cedars

Upper La Pansee

Sunbilt

Skate Town

Forgotten Boundary

La Force Gap

Bocage

Green View Development

En Bas Morne

Almondale

WASCO has underscored the need for its customers to reduce water wastage and curb their consumption by using water-saving measures where possible.

However, critics have pilloried the company, accusing it of poor management and lack of foresight.

“What’s new? All year round, no water,” Muri Sam wrote on the St. Lucia Times Facebook page.

Another disgruntled customer noted that WASCO echoes the same cry every dry season, noted that other organisations were taking steps to mitigate climate change, and wanted to know WASCO’s plan.

Michelle Cavalier-Alexander wrote, “I’m so sick of WASCO. They’re the absolute worst utility company.”

Others have noted that while WASCO urges water conservation, treated water is going to waste due to burst pipes and technicians are sometimes slow to respond to requests to repair the damage.

Amid the Island’s water woes, the National Green Party (NGP) leader issued a grim warning.

“This crisis is just beginning. Brace yourselves,” Andre ‘Pancho’ de Caires wrote in the St. Lucia Times comments section.

He recalled that since 2011, his NGP has been preaching food and water security.

The NGP leader reiterated the need to construct micro dams and make desalination plants mandatory for hotels with beach access.