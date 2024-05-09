WASCO Implements Water Scarcity Management Plan – St. Lucia Times

As the dry season persists, the Water and Sewerage Company Inc. continues to experience low production levels on the water supply network.

Decreased inflow at our abstraction points pose significant challenges to our ability to distribute water and has impacted service to various communities throughout the island.

In response to these challenges, WASCO has implemented measures to manage the available water supply efficiently and to ensure equitable distribution via a valving system.

This water scarcity management plan will remain in effect until production levels have increased on the network.

To date, valving in the north has commenced to the Hill 20, Carielle and Morne Du Don systems. In the island’s south, the Desruisseaux, Belle Vue, Toucousson, Upper Saltibus, Lower Saltibus and Patience networks are being supplied via valving measures.

In light of the continuous decrease in water levels, personal action must be taken to mitigate its effects. We urge our valued customers to be mindful of their consumption and to implement measures to reduce their water usage.

Consumers are encouraged to exercise prudence in their use of water for daily activities including gardening, irrigation and construction.

Simple water-saving practices, such as fixing leaks, using water-efficient appliances and avoiding water-intensive activities can make a significant difference.

WASCO apologizes for the inconvenience that the ongoing interruptions have caused and continues to work towards alleviating the strain of the ongoing dry season.

We thank you for your continued support, patience and understanding as we navigate through this challenging time.

For further information on available resources and to contact WASCO’s support team, please call 457-3960, 457-3958, 451-9812 or send WhatsApp messages to 482-0052.

SOURCE: Water and Sewerage Company Inc.