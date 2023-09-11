Vision Equipment Supply Ltd. Partners with Global Manufacturer SANY Across English-speaking Caribbean

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Vision Equipment Supply Limited, a leading Caribbean company specialising in heavy equipment solutions has announced its partnership with SANY, a global leader in heavy equipment manufacturing and the world’s foremost concrete equipment manufacturer.

This collaboration grants Vision Equipment Supply Limited the exclusive distribution rights for a comprehensive range of SANY products in the English-speaking Caribbean region, including Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Lucia, Barbados, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Anguilla, Montserrat, and Jamaica.

The signing of this landmark deal marks a significant milestone for both Vision Equipment Supply Limited and SANY, signalling their dedication to catering to the stringent demands of the Caribbean market. Vision Equipment Supply Limited has already secured significant purchases in equipment with SANY, demonstrating the immediate potential and growing opportunities of this relationship .

Established in 1989, SANY has emerged as one of the world’s most prominent heavy equipment manufacturers, boasting an extensive product range encompassing construction and mining equipment, port machinery, oil drilling machinery, and renewable wind energy systems. With annual sales and revenue exceeding US $27 billion, SANY’s unparalleled expertise and high-quality machinery have earned the Company a stellar reputation worldwide.

Corie Daniel, the head of Vision Equipment Supply Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: “We are thrilled to be the group of companies with whom SANY Worldwide has chosen to partner for the English-speaking Caribbean. This is testimony to our group’s ongoing growth and development and our investment in human resources and deployment of financial capital throughout the region.”

Headquartered in Barbados , Vision Equipment Supply Limited is well-positioned to cater to diverse industries, including construction, mining, port operations, agriculture, power generation, highway construction, and transportation. This collaboration with SANY further strengthens Vision’s ability to provide cutting-edge solutions and excellence in services to its customers, thereby fuelling the region’s economic growth and development.