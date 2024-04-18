UWP Reiterates Concern Over Saint Lucia’s Visa-Free Status – St. Lucia Times

The opposition United Workers Party (UWP) has reiterated concerns regarding Saint Lucia’s visa-free status after Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre’s recent meeting with the European Commission in Brussels.

In a release Thursday from the desk of its Public Relations Officer, Lenard ‘Spider’ Montoute, the party sought assurances regarding preserving Saint Lucians’ visa-free access and waivers.

Concerns loom over the status of Saint Lucia’s visa-free access and visa waivers to Europe, the UK, USA, and Canada following Prime Minister Pierre’s recent meeting with the European Commission.

Of particular concern is Pierre’s admission that he was the sole Prime Minister summoned to the meetings and that Saint Lucia was the only country refusing to sign the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA).

Saint Lucians are understandably apprehensive about the potential ramifications of the Prime Minister’s refusal to sign the MOA, already endorsed by five other territories of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

Prime Minister Pierre’s admission that Saint Lucia stands alone in resisting the MOA has alarmed all citizens. The United Workers Party (UWP) calls upon the Prime Minister to provide assurances to Saint Lucians regarding the preservation of their visa-free access and waivers and to disclose the underlying reasons for his reluctance to sign the MOA.

The Prime Minister’s proposal to unilaterally sell the Citizenship by Investment (CIP) at a cost of $100,000 whilst the other territories commit to selling at a cost of $200,000 is preposterous and unlikely to be accepted by the other parties.

One would have thought that Prime Minister Pierre would understand the urgency and seriousness of the situation, and what is at stake. Doesn’t he recognize that he is jeopardizing the national security of those countries to which we now have visa- free access and waivers?

The United Workers Party would never jeopardize what we have worked so hard to achieve over the years.

We, therefore, appeal to the Prime Minister to sign the MOA immediately and not do as he did with the processing of Russian and Iranian passports.

If Prime Minister Pierre insists on maintaining contractual obligations they will come at the cost of the loss of our visa free-access and visa waivers and will significantly undermine the value of our CIP.

We call on Prime Minister Pierre to ensure the continuity of visa-free access and waivers and to put the people of Saint Lucia first!