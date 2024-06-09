Two Males Shot Dead At Rodney Bay – St. Lucia Times

The uptick in deadly gun violence continued Sunday with the fatal shooting of two men at Rodney Bay.

After learning about the incident, the Gros Islet fire station responded at about 6:11 pm.

However, both men, their bodies slumped in a car that appeared to have lost control, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the deceased as Grass Street, Castries residents Walter Hoffer, alias ‘White Boy’, and another male identified as Shemar Martin.

Sunday’s double homicide marked the third consecutive day on which fatal shootings have occurred.

On Friday, at about 10:40 am, the Criminal Investigations Department of the Vieux Fort Police Station initiated investigations into the fatal shooting of a male at Augier, Vieux Fort.

Responding officers heard that two male suspects unlawfully gained access to the residential property of a Police Officer.

One suspect, identified as Delson Marcusie of Cantonment, Vieux Fort, was fatally shot while the other escaped on foot.

Police said they recovered a .40 calibre Glock firearm, with a magazine containing fourteen rounds of .40 calibre ammunition from the deceased.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, two men were gunned down in Marchand, Castries.

Police identified the two deceased as Evirus Lynch Junior and Thaddeus Denis.

Both were fatally shot at about midday, and a police patrol subsequently arrested a male armed with a firearm amid reports of possible retaliation after the fatal shooting.

Photo from social media. Story updated with the full name Shemar Martin. The original version identified the deceased only as ‘Shemar’.

