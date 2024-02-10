Shots Fired In Anse Ger – Two Men Injured – St. Lucia Times

Two men sustained injuries in a shooting incident at Anse Ger, Desruisseaux, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

At around 1:34 am, Micoud Police Station officers responded after receiving the shooting report.

A police release said the two victims appeared to have sustained non-life-threatening gunshot injuries and were recovering.

About an hour after that incident, 23-year-old Jeffery Junior Mc Farlene of West Hall Group, Vieux Fort, sustained fatal gunshot injuries.

Emergency responders found the deceased lying on the sidewalk along Clarke Street, Vieux Fort, where he had run, leaving a trail of blood and collapsed.

With that fatal shooting, Saint Lucia has so far recorded 13 homicides in 2024.

Police have appealed to the public for information regarding the recent shootings.

Individuals may contact the Micoud Police Station at 456-3670 or the Criminal Investigations Department at 456-3770.

Alternatively, the public could provide anonymous tips by dialing 555 (the Crime Hotline) or using the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) Crime Hotline Application, available in the Google Play Store.