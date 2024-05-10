These Are The Caribbean Nations Now Recognizing Palestine As A State

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. May 29, 2024: As the death toll in Gaza continues to rise from Israel’s continued war on the strip, support globally continues to grow for a Palestinian state. Fourteen Caribbean nations now officially recognize the State of Palestine.

An activist carries a fake baby rapped in white cloth with blood and a placards supporting Palestine during the demonstration. The “Comida no Bombas” collective protested peacefully by giving away water and food outside one of the branches of the “Burger King” chain. The action corresponds to a global call to boycott companies that have directly or indirectly supported Israel’s war conflict towards Palestine. (Photo by Cesar Gomez/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

They are:

Jamaica

Barbados

Guyana

Haiti

Suriname

Cuba

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Belize

Dominica

Grenada

Saint Lucia

Saint Kitts & Nevis.

The Dominican Republic

And Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago became the latest country in May to announce its decision to formally recognize the State of Palestine which it said will assist in the achievement of a lasting peace by strengthening the growing international consensus on the issue of Palestinian statehood. They followed Barbados and Jamaica which announced their support weeks earlier.

“Recognition of Palestine is moral and just and demonstrates Trinidad and Tobago’s acknowledgment of and support for the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian People,” the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago said in a statement.

Palestinian women mourn relatives killed in Israeli bombardment as they sit by their displacement tent in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on May 29, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. Street fighting and Israeli bombardment rocked Gaza’s far-southern Rafah on May 29, Palestinian residents and officials said, a day after Israeli tanks rolled into the centre of the city near the Egyptian border. (Photo by BASHAR TALEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Currently, 146 out of 193 UN members recognize Palestine as a state. Slovenia is expected to recognize Palestine by June 13th. Given Ireland’s and Spain’s European Union memberships, it is also hoped the move will put the status of Palestine firmly on the agenda during the June 6-9th EU elections.

In practical terms currently it does not make a big deal of difference for Palestine. However, any move from the international community towards giving Palestine greater recognition gives its diplomats extra sway in any negotiation or summit.

It also allows Palestine to enter into bilateral agreements as an independent state.