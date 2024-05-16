T20 World Cup Security Meeting Underway In Barbados – St. Lucia Times

Barbados is hosting a meeting to ensure security for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which the Caribbean and the United States will host next month.

Saint Lucia is among the host countries for the matches.

Canada is funding the 14-17 May 2024 World Cup security meeting in Barbados.

The Secretariat of the Inter-American Committee against Terrorism of the Organisation of American States (OAS-CICTE) is hosting the event.

The United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI) and the Caribbean Community Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (CARICOM IMPACS) are also involved.

Mr. Earl Harris, Assistant Director—Corporate Services, CARICOM IMPACS, was among the speakers at the Meeting.

According to a CARICOM IMPACS release, Harris warned that amidst the World Cup cricket excitement, everyone must remain vigilant against a range of potential threats that could disrupt the event’s safety and security and damage the region’s reputation.

“Addressing these issues is not just important, it is essential to safeguarding the tournament’s integrity and preserving lives and livelihoods,” he declared.

The CARICOM IMPACS official advocated for a collective effort to ensure the safety and security of World Cup participants and spectators.

Harris said this was crucial and of paramount concern in an increasingly interconnected world.

High Commissioner for Canada in Barbados, Lilian Chatterjee, also addressed the gathering.

She noted that large, high-visibility events such as the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup also mean higher security risks.

The Canadian diplomat described the Barbados event as timely.

Chatterjee explained that the region requires “coordinated security efforts to protect against all kinds of threats.”

“We require effective cooperation and integrated policies among co-hosting countries,” she asserted regarding the T20 World Cup, which takes place from 1 -29 June 2024.