Swizz Beatz Responds To Boosie Over Usher & Alicia Keys Super Bowl Show

Swizz Beatz responds to critics, including Boosie Badazz and Gervonta Davis, who called out Usher for getting too close to Alicia Keys during their Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

It’s safe to say that Swizz Beatz does not feel the same as most others about the two singers performing their classic “My Boo.” Usher put on a show for fans watching the Super Bowl and who tuned in at halftime to see him perform. Among the surprised acts are Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Will.I.Am, and H.E.R. Among the celebrities in the audience at the Super Bowl watching the singer perform for 13 minutes include Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Ice Spice.

Despite getting praised for his Super Bowl Halftime show performance, Usher has been getting heavy criticism for hugging Alicia Keys from behind. Some folks called him out for inappropriately touching a married woman, while others urged Swizz Beatz to check the R&B legend for his behavior. Boosie Badazz was among the celebrities who expressed anger towards Usher about his performance with Keys.

“[Usher] enough is enough bro! U need to apologize to Swiss,” the Baton Rouge rapper wrote. “She married my ni*** I know that wasn’t planned.”

Some fans commented on Boosie’s post, disagreeing with what he said, while some folks made light of the moment. “Swizz check and see if she is pregnant after that,” one fan said while another added, “Now Boosie I normally ride with you but this time be quiet! Hell they are performing!”

Boxer Gervonta Davis also criticized Usher, tweeting, “Usher would have been on his way to the hospital as I write this if I was Swizz.”

Swizz Beatz responded to the criticisms, telling haters that they’re worrying about the wrong things. “Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants,” Beatz wrote. “Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history Go see GIANTS at @brooklynmuseum it’s open until July blessings.”

Baby Cham showed Swizz Beatz some love in the comments, saying, “That is it [fire emoji].”

In the meantime, Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance capped off a busy week with the release of his ninth studio album, Coming Home, which hit streaming services on Friday (February 9, 2024).