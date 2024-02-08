Stanislas Says ‘Deplorable’ Roads A Danger To Students – St. Lucia Times

Former Soufriere MP Herod Stanislas has called out the government over ‘deplorable’ roads in Soufriere and Fond St. Jacques, declaring they are a danger to road users, including students.

Writing on Facebook, Stanislas recalled calling attention to the problem at a news conference last week, specifically referencing the road leading to the Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School.

“Not only is this section of road riddled with craters which cause severe and costly damage to vehicles, but equally so, the road is a hazard for the students and other pedestrians,” the former Minister asserted.

He declared that motor vehicles swerving to avoid numerous potholes are dangerous to other road users.

The former MP complained about the ‘appalling’ Fond St. Jacques road, asserting that the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) administration had not touched it in two and a half years.

“It is heart-wrenching to see the section of road near the Fond St. Jacques Pre School. This government does not care about the well-being of the young ones in our society,” Stanislas lamented.

He said it was no surprise that minibus drivers on the Fond St. Jacques to Soufriere route had withdrawn their service in protest, negatively impacting the public, including students.

The ‘sickout’ by the drivers on Monday ended after assurances from Infrastructure Ministry officials.

However, Stanislas called on the current Soufriere-Fond St. Jacques MP Emma Hippolyte, Infrastructure Minister Stephenson King and Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre to immediately rehabilitate roads in the constituency.

“Approximately three years ago, the members of this administration, while in opposition, campaigned on the slogan ‘People don’t eat roads’. Today, this government is collecting $1.50 for each gallon of gas and diesel sold,” the former MP noted.

“This’ road tax’ is earmarked for the maintenance of our road network yet motorists are faced with navigating the worst road network this country has had in the past four decades. This is not fair,” Stanislas said.

Prime Minister Pierre has declared 2024 the ‘Year for Infrastructure’, which would include allocating ‘significant technical and financial resources’ to road rehabilitation and construction.

Photo courtesy Facebook