SLFS Reports Over 350 Responses To Vehicle Incidents This Year – St. Lucia Times

It has been a busy 2024 so far for the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) responding to 370 vehicle incidents between January and May.
During that period, SLFS emergency responders transported 575 patients.
March this year was the busiest month, recording 102 responses and 171 patients.Goodlands, Castries (14) topped the locations where emergency responses to road incidents occurred, followed by Marisule (10).
Choc, Micoud Highway, Mon Repos, and Ti Rocher each accounted for nine responses.Saturday was the day most emergency responses to road incidents occurred (76), with 116 patients requiring transportation to a medical facility.
In contrast to the 370 emergency responses recorded so far this year, there were 433 for January to May last year involving 593 patients.
Bexon topped the list of locations for the most responses in 2023 (14), followed by Mon Repos (12) and Barre de L’Isle and Choc with ten each.
Last year, Sunday was the day of the week that witnessed the most emergency responses to vehicle incidents (87), requiring the transportation of 122 patients.
This year, in addition to responses to vehicle incidents, stabbings, shootings and bushfires have put pressure on the SLFS resources.
So far, in 2024, firefighters have responded to over three hundred and seventy-eight bushfires.
PHOTO: January 2023 road incident at Bexon
