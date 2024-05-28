Sandals Saint Lucia Resorts Invest In Cultural Immersion – St. Lucia Times

Hundreds of students across several schools in Saint Lucia got the opportunity to participate in the island’s iconic music and jazz festival recently. An event made possible by a number of corporate partners including Sandals Resorts.

In line with its commitment to support education and community development, Sandals Resorts was a key sponsor of the arts component of the 2024 Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival, an intrinsic part of which was Junior Jazz.

Junior Jazz offered hundreds of young persons, including those hoping to pursue a career in the arts, the opportunity to get involved in the national event.

In addition to the two-day Junior Jazz event, some 18 artists also got the opportunity to display their work to residents and visitors to the island during the Life in Color art exhibition.

The showcase brought a breath of fresh air and burst of colour to the capital of Castries under this year’s ‘Art in The City’ undertaking.

The Saint Lucia Arts and Jazz Festival has been an important annual event on the island, a tradition that goes back decades.

During the month of May the island is immersed in the diverse music offerings, which has extended to include reggae, soca, gospel and afro beats.

According to the Cultural Development Foundation (CDF), the collaboration with partners like Sandals allowed for the “transformation of the city (Castries) into an epicenter of a massive explosion of the arts during the Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival 2024”.

The CDF went on to describe this year’s Art and The City as “a pulsating convergence of emerging Saint Lucian talent and expression, booming with rhythm, rhyme, theatre, colour, dance, sculptures, craft and cuisine, complimented by the works of notable regional and international creators”.

Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts was the umbrella event which heralded Art and The City 2024, which spawned the other events such as Jazz and Arts on the Square, The Icon Series, Junior Jazz and The Life in Color Series.

Through its sponsorship, Sandals Resorts in Saint Lucia also embraced The Icon Series, which this year featured over 800 pieces of work exhibited by internationally acclaimed Saint Lucian artist Llewellyn Xavier.

This stellar exhibition set a high note for Jazz and Arts in Saint Lucia.

