Saint Lucia Police Shine At Regional Awards Ceremony – St. Lucia Times

At the recent annual Amalgamated Security Services Limited (ASSL) and The Association of the Caribbean Commissioners of Police (ACCP) Regional Recognition Awards 2024 for Public Law Enforcement in Belize; Acting Assistant Commissioner (ACP) of Police Albert Charlery of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) emerged as the winner in this year’s Top Career Move category. ACP Charlery surpassed other contenders in this category.

ACP Charlery serves as the RSLPF’s ACP, responsible for overseeing operations in the southern policing district of Saint Lucia. With a career spanning over three decades, he began his service as a recruit in 1994. Throughout his tenure, ACP Charlery has delivered distinguished service to the people of Saint Lucia. However, his journey to the top has not been without challenges, which he has successfully overcome, demonstrating his resilience.

In his own words, “…I want to be my best, not just for myself but for all people that I have the occasion to serve.”

A noteworthy mention from these awards is the 2nd runner-up position achieved by Sergeant Zachary Hippolyte at the ceremony, in the category of Top Caribbean Community Policing Officer. Sergeant Hippolyte’s commitment to community policing runs deep within him. Presently, he holds the position of head of the RSLPF’s Castries Community Relations Branch.

When asked about the achievements of her officers, Commissioner of Police Crusita Descartes- Pelius had this to say, “It’s undeniable that a career in law enforcement poses significant challenges, and we warmly embrace every chance to commend individuals for their dedication. Such recognition not only motivates our members to excel in all areas of their lives but also plays a vital role in nurturing positive connections, not just within our organizations but also with the communities we serve.”

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Photo: Saint Lucia’s Police Commissioner Crusita Descartes-Pelius receives the award on ACP Charlery’s behalf.