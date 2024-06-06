Saint Lucia Government Issues Zoom Meeting Scam Alert – St. Lucia Times

The Saint Lucia Government has advised citizens to beware of a Zoom meeting invitation scam, warning citizens not to entertain the fraudsters.

“We’ve received reports of unsolicited phone calls asking people to join a Zoom meeting by the Government of Saint Lucia,” the advisory stated.

However, the notice emphasised that the Government did not organise the activity and that individuals should not entertain anyone who contacts them about it.

In recent times, Saint Lucians have been alerted to several such scams, including offering free online courses, Facebook advertisements of vehicle sales’ bargains’, and fake social media accounts purporting to belong to prominent local officials, including Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre.

Last month, Saint Lucia police warned local businesses about a fraudulent cheque scam that had resulted in thousands of dollars in losses for some enterprises.

According to a police advisory, businesses received ‘hefty’ product orders from scammers who propose payment by cheque from a ‘prominent financial institution’.

The scammer insists on delivery to a remote location, and once it occurs, the business place later discovers that the cheque is fraudulent and cannot contact the customer.