Saint Lucia Fire Service Holding First Ever Gender Equity Training – St. Lucia Times

The Saint Lucia Fire Service will be hosting its first ever Gender Equality and Minority Sensitivity Training at the Saint Lucia Fire Service Training School in Vieux Fort, on May 29 and 31, 2024.

This training aims to promote gender equity and minority sensitivity within the Saint Lucia Public Service, and raise awareness about interface management and privileges related to race, gender, hierarchy, abilities, religion, and age.

It is designed to enhance the understanding and sensitivity of participants, including EMTs, senior officers of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, the Saint Lucia Fire Service, the Bordelais Correctional Facility, and the doctors and emergency staff at the hospitals.

“The training is being offered to policy makers in the different sectors who handle cases of marginalized persons, so they can get the sense of what the circumstances are for these persons when they go through traumatic experiences,” explained Acting Station Officer Ireneus Henry, officer in charge of Emergency Medical Services for the Saint Lucia Fire Service. “In turn, they can use that information to enhance their policy making as it relates to the minorities in Saint Lucia.”

The training will be conducted by a qualified and experienced facilitator, Ann-Morla Meyer, the Equal Opportunity Commissioner from the Department for Energy and Information at the University for Applied Sciences, Berlin, Germany.

The sessions will include interactive exercises, which will provide invaluable perspectives to all participants.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Fire Service