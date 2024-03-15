Relay Event To Strengthen Public, Police Relations – St. Lucia Times

The Special Services Unit in collaboration with the Community Relations Branch of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force is proud to announce the upcoming “Beat de Olympian” 2024 relay event, scheduled to take place on March 24, 2024, at Vieux Fort. This highly anticipated event, organized by the Recreation Committee of the Special Services Unit, promises to be an exhilarating display of teamwork, camaraderie, and community engagement.

Following the resounding success of last year’s event, which was spearheaded by PC 29 Zepherinus Joseph Oly and WPC 243 Rubinia Joseph, the Recreation Committee has decided to make “Beat de Olympian” an annual tradition. This year’s event will see teams from various law enforcement agencies including the Special Services Unit North and South, Bordelais Correctional Facility, Ports Police, Fire Service, and the St. Lucia Cadet Corps, along with community teams, come together to participate in an eight-mile relay.

The route, carefully planned to showcase the scenic beauty of the region, will commence at the Special Services Unit South Base, leading participants through the Laborie – Vieux Fort Highway, New Dock Road, Beanfield, Castries – Vieux Fort Highway, La Ressource, Industrial Estate, and concluding at the Vieux Fort Base. The event aims not only to promote physical fitness but also to strengthen bonds between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.

In addition to the relay, a post-event mixer has been organized for participants, supporters, and special guests. Monetary prizes and tokens will be awarded to the top-performing teams. To further enhance the event experience, each team will be provided with custom-designed t-shirts to foster team spirit and unity.

“We are excited to once again host the ‘Beat de Olympian’ relay event, which serves as a testament to our commitment to community engagement and fostering positive relationships with the public,” said WPC 243 Rubinia Joseph. “Through events like these, we aim to showcase the dedication and professionalism of our law enforcement personnel while promoting a healthy and active lifestyle within our communities.”

The Special Services Unit in collaboration with the Community Relations Branch of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force extends its gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and supporters for their continued enthusiasm and support for the event. We invite members of the public to join us on March 24, 2024, at Vieux Fort, as we come together to celebrate teamwork, athleticism, and community spirit.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force