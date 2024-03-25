Police Seize Homemade Shotgun, Ammunition – St. Lucia Times

On Thursday, March 21, 2024, officers of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) conducted a joint police operation in communities within the Central and Northern Divisions namely, Assou Canal, Gros -Islet and Sarrot, Castries.

During this recent operation, officers executed three (3) search warrants and apprehended three (3) individuals.

Police officers searched a dwelling house at Sarrot, Castries, and recovered one (1) homemade shotgun and four (4) rounds of 20-gauge ammunition.

As a result, two (2) males: twenty-five-year-old (25) Curt Richelieu of Marisule, Gros-Islet and thirty-five-year-old (35) Jonas James of Sarrot, Castries; and one (1) female, thirty-seven-year-old (37) Ania James were arrested and subsequently charged for the offences of Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.

The defendants were presented before the First District Court for bail purposes, where bail was granted with the following conditions:

Ania James and Jonas James were both bailed in the sum of twenty thousand dollars (XCD20000.00) cash, suitable surety, or land documents, respectively.

Curt Richelieu was remanded into custody by the First District Court.

Investigations revealed that Curt Richelieu held an outstanding Commitment Warrant due to non-payment of a court fine related to convictions for Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.

