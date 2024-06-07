OECS Unveils Billboards Promoting Free Movement Of People – St. Lucia Times

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission has unveiled four new billboards celebrating the free movement of people across seven protocol member states.

FLOW Saint Lucia and the Regional Integration and ​ Diaspora Office of Saint Kitts and Nevis supported the initiative.

According to the OECS, the billboards are vital to the organisation’s 43rd anniversary celebrations.

The billboards are mounted in Saint Lucia and Saint Kitts and Nevis and are themed “Free Movement in the OECS.”

They feature vibrant imagery and a message informing citizens of free movement benefits.

According to OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules, the launch of the billboards marks a significant step towards educating citizens on the benefits of the OECS Free Movement of People.

“By providing clear and accessible information, we are empowering citizens of the full OECS Member States to take full advantage of the opportunities for travel, work, and residency within our Protocol Member States,” Jules stated.

The OECS Free Movement of Persons Regime allows citizens of Antigua, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Montserrat to travel, live, and work freely within the region.

The regime envisages more excellent economic opportunities, cultural exchange, and togetherness.

The OECS described it as a cornerstone of the integration process to enhance cooperation and collective progress among member states.

The OECS Commissioner for Saint Kitts and Nevis, Larry Vaughan, declared that OECS nationals need to see and feel the shared vision of free movement.

“This billboard initiative is welcomed as it brings additional awareness to the fact that regional integration is alive and well in the subregion,” Vaughan asserted.

For his part, FLOW Saint Lucia Country Manager Mr. Chris Williams expressed his support for the OECS’s work.

“At Flow, we believe in fostering connections that drive regional development and empower our people,” Williams noted, adding that the company was proud to support the billboard initiative.