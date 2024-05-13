OECS Farmers To Benefit From Lower Animal Feed Prices – St. Lucia Times

ECGC, the OECS top producer and exporter of animal feeds, is lowering prices by up to 10% across all its markets on its East Caribbean Feeds brand.

ECGC CEO, J. Robert Cato, while making the announcement, noted “The price reductions on our animal feeds is ECGC’s way of showing our solid support for farmers success across the Caribbean.”

He explained that ECGC can offer reductions to farmers, through a combination of market intelligence, data driven grain procurement on the futures markets and improved efficiencies at its feed milling plants.

Since the grain crisis of 2022, ECGC made a transformative shift in how it procures grain, to ensure wheat, corn, and soya are acquired at the best possible prices.

The company is also focused on manufacturing efficiencies and has focused on reducing cost and improving uptime at its plants.

ECGC has been working with the aim of ensuring food security regionally and is collaborating closely with the Ministries of Agriculture and Ministries of Trade across the Organization of Eastern Caribbean Sates (OECS), as well as distributors, and farmers, in aligning objectives to increase farmer production while maintaining the highest quality product.

ECGC practices an intense program of Engagement & Expertise, with the company’s representatives carrying out targeted training seminars and consultation sessions for farmers across the Caribbean in coordination with experts from the Agriculture Ministries in each territory.

CEO J. Robert Cato added, “We focus on a premium feed product and work closely with our farmers to develop animal nutrition, I can proudly say that at ECGC we use no antibiotics, no growth hormones and no animal by-products in our feeds”.

ECGC stands ready to continue its support for its farmers and the agricultural sector by continuing to provide the highest quality product at the most economical prices.

Farmers in St. Vincent & the Grenadines, St. Lucia, Dominica, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts & Nevis, and Barbados, should benefit immediately from the price reductions.

SOURCE: East Caribbean Group of Companies