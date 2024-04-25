Nudist Cruise Announces Saint Lucia Stopover – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia has been named as one of the Caribbean Islands that an 11-day nudist cruise will visit in 2025.

Dubbed the Big Nude Boat, the Norwegian Pearl liner is scheduled to dock in Saint Lucia on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. and depart at 5:00 p.m.

Cruise passengers are required to dress appropriately during the announced stopovers in Saint Lucia, Dominica, Puerto Rico, Sint Maarten, and Martinique.

“When the ship is docked alongside in port, all passengers must be dressed throughout the entire vessel, including balconies, until the ship leaves port and an announcement is made that nudity is again permissible,” Bare Necessities Tour & Travel advised on its website.

The agency also issued a prohibition against nude displays in front of other ships in port, including on an individual’s balcony or while port authorities are on board the vessel for clearance.

In addition, it warned that no photographs, videos, or electronic images of any person, whether clothed or nude, may be taken without that individual’s express consent.

Bare Necessities said it complies with the cruise line’s regulations, including the right to dismiss persons from the cruise for abusing alcohol and/or drugs, not obeying all safety rules, including decorum and attire, and not complying with the laws of the country being visited.