ECCB Launches 40th Anniversary Magazine – St. Lucia Times

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank launched its ECCB@40 Special Commemorative Digital Magazine on Wednesday, 13 March.

The interactive magazine enables readers to experience or relive last year’s memorable 40th Anniversary Celebrations in photos, videos, words, as well as in song – as readers can click on a virtual CD to play the ECCB Chorale’s highly celebrated album “ECCB@40 – Celebration and Thanksgiving”.

As readers flip the pages, they will be inspired at every turn, starting with uplifting messages by ECCB Governor and Deputy Governor, Timothy N.J. Antoine and Dr. Valda F. Henry, respectively, which lead into a vibrant photo collection that links to lively videos.

Next, the only living signatory to the 1983 ECCB Agreement, Dr. the Right Excellent and Right Honourable Sir Kennedy Alphonse Simmonds, reflects on the past and issues a clarion call for the future of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) and its people.

This is followed by an archival trove that includes the published address that Sir Kennedy gave to mark the commencement of construction of the new ECCB Headquarters Building, in his capacity as Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The section also includes exclusive photos of Prime Minister Simmonds and officials in his administration during a tour of the construction site; and newspaper clippings about the ground breaking ceremony.

There are also fun, ECCB-themed puzzles and inspiring (and sometimes funny) reads written by staff, plus much more – including a 40-year timeline creatively displayed in the margins of the magazine.

The digital magazine does an effective job of encapsulating the ECCB experience, giving readers a keen understanding of the history and structure of the central bank, as well as the composition of the 40th Anniversary Planning Committee, which was charged with ensuring successful, flawless execution of the festivities.

The Marketing, Communications and Public Relations (MCPR) Subcommittee of the40th Anniversary Planning Committee, under the direction of the ECCB Executive Committee, spearheaded the production of the ECCB@40 Special Commemorative Digital Magazine.

SOURCE: Eastern Caribbean Central Bank/SLT