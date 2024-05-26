New President For Bankers Association Of St. Lucia – St. Lucia Times

The Bankers Association of St. Lucia Inc. announces the appointment of a new President in the person of Samuel Agiste, to manage its affairs for the period May 23, 2024, to December 31, 2025.

As Mr. Samuel Agiste of 1st National Bank St. Lucia Limited, takes the helm as the new President of the Bankers Association of Saint Lucia, he is supported by a cadre of banking professionals who form the Executive, including Vice President, Mrs. Gezella Claxton – Senior Country Lead, Republic Bank (EC) Limited; Secretary, Ms. Joralee Preville – Corporate Secretary, Financial Investment and Consultancy Services (FICS) Limited;

Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Arleta Rate-Mitchel – Senior Manager, Retail Banking, Bank of Saint Lucia Limited; and Treasurer, Ms. Leona Edward – Finance Manager, Sagicor Finance Inc.

Mr. Agiste brings over 20 years of experience within the Banking, Finance, Accounting and Investments sectors. Currently serving as the Chief Administrative Officer (Acting) at 1st National Bank St. Lucia Limited, his responsibilities include a broad range of areas including Investments, Cards, Premises, Policies and Procedures, Operational Control, and Projects. He previously served in the roles of Chief Financial Officer and Finance Manager.

In his substantive role of Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Agiste is responsible for the coordination and operationalization of all new initiatives set forth in the areas of investment, corporate banking, and wealth management, therefore contributing to the expansion and achievement of the Bank’s strategic goals and initiatives.

Before joining 1st National Bank, Mr. Agiste was the Operations Manager at the First Citizens Investment Services St. Lucia office, part of the team offering brokerage and investment services throughout the Eastern Caribbean. At First Citizens, he served in various capacities overseeing investment trading, liquidity management, repo trading, client services and business development. He is a Registered Representative, licensed by the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission.

Mr. Samuel Agiste recognizes that integrity is not merely a buzzword but a fundamental pillar for sustainable banking practices. He firmly believes that this is the bedrock upon which trust and reputation are built.

In the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU), where financial institutions play a critical role in the region’s economic stability, maintaining trust is paramount. Mr. Agiste champions transparency, ethical conduct, and accountability as essential components of banking integrity, with decisions reflecting not only financial acumen but also unwavering adherence to moral principles. He encourages others to prioritize integrity in their roles, fostering a culture of trust within the ECCU banking community.

With his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) credential and a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Studies, Mr Agiste brings a wealth of expertise to his new role.

His extensive knowledge of the industry, combined with his leadership skills and vision, will prove valuable as he assumes the esteemed position of President of the Bankers Association of Saint Lucia, effective May 23, 2024.

SOURCE: Bankers Association of St. Lucia