New Booths Ready – Printery Area To Be No-Vending Zone – St. Lucia Times

An area near the government printery in Castries will become a no-vending zone on Friday when the Castries Constituency Council (CCC) officially commissions new vending facilities.

“I want to let the vendors who sell in the general area of the printery coming across onto Jeremie Street, to let them know that with immediate effect of the commissioning of those booths, that entire area will be deemed a no-vending zone,” Housing and Local Government Minister, Richard Frederick told reporters on Tuesday.

Frederick urged vendors who set up their trays, tarpaulins, and other paraphernalia in the area to remove them.

He warned that if they failed to do so, the authorities would act appropriately.

“The place looks nasty, and I don’t want to mince my words here. It looks unsightly. People leave pieces of metal, old tarpaulins, and all kinds of old trays. We need to uplift the City,” the Castries Central MP stated.

Frederick explained that the CCC has the legal authority to designate no-vending zones in the capital.

In this regard, he declared that when someone erects a tarpaulin in such a zone, the CCC does not owe the individual an alternative vending area.

The official commissioning of the new vending booths should have occurred last week.

However, copper earth rods to facilitate electricity service were stolen and had to be replaced and secured to prevent a recurrence.