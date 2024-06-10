Mc Claude Emmanuel Defends Integrity Of Saint Lucia CIP – St. Lucia Times

Mc Claude Emmanuel, the Chief Executive Officer of Saint Lucia’s Citizenship By Investment Programme (CIP), has robustly defended the initiative, affirming that the Citizenship By Investment Unit has consistently operated within the confines of the law.

Emmanuel’s remarks came amidst a controversy over the operation of Saint Lucia’s CIP.

He issued the following statement on Monday:

As some may be aware, I have been named in a civil lawsuit filed in the United States of America by MSR Media International and Philippe Martinez against former and present government officials in St. Kitts and Nevis and CIP actors who operated in St. Kitts and Nevis who are presently constructing a hotel in Saint Lucia.

In an interview on the evening of Thursday 6th June, 2024 on the Daher Broadcasting Station (“DBS”) with Lisa Joseph, Mr. Phillipe Martinez stated that in conversation with him, I inferred that the Minister with Responsibility for the CIP Programme, Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire was involved in an alleged CIP scam.

I wish to draw to the attention of the Saint Lucian public, the reason and nature of my meeting with Mr Martinez and the position of the CIP Unit of Saint Lucia:

1. I have been extremely concerned and perplexed by the inclusion of my name, as a co-defendant, in the lawsuit brought by Philippe Martinez under the RICO legislation in the United States of America.

2. On the invitation of Mr. Martinez, through his local representative, I agreed to meet with him and his lawyers to gain an understanding and reasons for my inclusion in the civil suit being filed and to avert any possibility of reputational damage to the Saint Lucia CIP Unit. At the meeting with Mr Martinez, no evidence was presented to me to substantiate the allegation of any scam in the Saint Lucia CIP Programme.

3. Moreover, I made it very clear to Mr. Martinez that I was not aware of Hon. Hilaire or any Saint Lucian official being involved in any scam or illegal activities as it relates to the operation of the CIP Programme.

4. I further explained that the issuance of real estate shares went through all proper legal processes and the related funds were properly accounted for in the Escrow account set up for that purpose.

5. In my meeting with Mr Martinez, at no time did I expressly or otherwise suggest that Hon. Hilaire or any Saint Lucian official may be a source of concern in his alleged scam taking place in Saint Lucia’s CIP Programme.

I wish to reiterate that the Unit has always followed the law and policies set for the Programme.

I am committed to ensuring that the Unit is run in accordance with the laws of Saint Lucia and the best international practices. As a result, I shall fervently defend myself and the integrity of the CIP Unit against this claim.