Latest Caribbean Travel News and Special Deals This Week

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Feb. 29 2024: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

Canada is still warning nationals to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to or in the Bahamas due to high rates of crime, especially in Freeport and Nassau.

Jamaica has welcomed new non-stop air service flight from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Ian Fleming International Airport (OCJ) by American Airlines. The new non-stop service to Ocho Rios will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays and is the only U.S. carrier to offer nonstop service into Ocho Rios.

Wondering about the world’s best beaches? Well look no further than Grace Bay Beach in Turks & Caicos. The beach has been recognised by Tripadvisor’s® Travelers’ Choice® Awards No. 1 Beach in the Caribbean and Best of the Best for 2024, ranking No. 5 among the Top 25 Best of the Best Beaches in the world.

Spring into spring with these can’t miss cruise deals. For a limited time until April 7, Celebrity Cruises is extending its WAVE deal to include not just free 3rd and 4th but now also 5th guest cruise fares per stateroom. Get a last minute 8 nights cruise from Fort Lauderdale to Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao from USD $1,112 per person. Book now on Celebritycruises.com or HERE

Get an 11 night cruise to Panama Canal & Southern Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale from USD $1,550 per person from March 11 – 22nd. Book on Celebritycruises.com or HERE

Or Get a 9 Nights cruise from Tampa to New Orleans, Honduras, Belize and Cozumel, Mexico from March 2nd from US $1,013 per person. Book now on Celebritycruises.com or HERE