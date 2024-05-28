King To Act As PM While Pierre Attends Antigua Conference – St. Lucia Times

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre will depart Saint Lucia on the evening of Tuesday 28th May, 2024 via RSS to attend the 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS4) in Antigua and Barbuda on Wednesday May 29th, 2024.

He will return to Saint Lucia on the evening of Wednesday, May 29th,2024.

The SIDS4, organized by the United Nations every decade, brings together leaders from 39 independent States and 18 Associate Members of United Nations regional commissions, as well as other world leaders, officials, and experts from the private sector, academia, and civil society.

The conference aims to address the unique challenges faced by Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

The conference will cover a wide range of critical topics, including climate change, biodiversity loss, ocean conservation, disaster risk reduction, access to finance, debt sustainability, and the overall sustainable development of SIDS.

The outcome of SIDS4 is expected to be a comprehensive plan of action offering solutions to the unique challenges of SIDS and a new 10-year framework for international cooperation and support.

This event is crucial as it provides an opportunity for leaders and stakeholders to work towards a more sustainable, prosperous, and resilient future for SIDS under the theme “Charting the Course Towards Resilient Prosperity.”

During Prime Minister Pierre’s absence, Senior Minister Hon. Stephenson King will act as Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Development and the Youth Economy, and Minister for Justice and National Security.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister