Kenyan Osman, Yandi J Emerge Winners In Schools Calypso – St. Lucia Times

20 young calypsonians from Primary and secondary schools across Saint Lucia participated in the 2024 National Schools Calypso Competition on Friday, July 7.

Capturing the title for this year’s Primary School title was Kenyan Osman, from Mongouge Combined with a captivating performance of his calypso, entitled “Take your time”.

2023 winner Yandi J, from Sir Ira Simmons Secondary, was able to reclaim her title in the Secondary Schools Category with her rendition entitled “Number 1”.

The Calypsonians performing at this year’s competition addressed issues of violence in schools and society, and challenges faced by students.

The competition was divided into the Infant/Primary and Secondary Schools Division. The winners for each division are as follows:

Rank

Infant/Primary

Secondary

Position

School

Calypsonian

School

Calypsonian

Winner

Mongouge Combined

Kenyan Osman

Sir Ira Simmons

Yandi James

1st Runner- Up

Ave Maria Girls Primary

Zalaya Fanis

Micoud

Evany Francis

2nd Runner- Up

Carmen Renee Memorial

Keemarah Marius

Castries Comprehensive

Serona Toussaint

3rd Runner- Up

RC Boys Infant

Caleb John

Bocage

Caiden Poleon

This year’s competition was held at the SAB in Vigie. All participants in this year’s competition received cash prizes for the respective School and from the sponsors, laptops, tablets, headphones, photoshoots, and grocery hampers.

Sponsors of the 2024 National Schools Calypso Competition include Piton Malta, National Lotteries Authority, Promotech, KFC, Sandals, Pinehill Massy Stores, and The Right Angle.

To stay informed on updates on Junior Carnival and information on all other carnival events, go to www.carnivalsaintlucia.com or follow @juniorcarnivalsaintlucia and @carnivalsaintlucia for more.

SOURCE: Carnival Planning and Management Committee