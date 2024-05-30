interCaribbean Airways, BTMI Announce Discounted Flights For T20 Cricket World Cup In Barbados – St. Lucia Times

interCaribbean Airways, in partnership with the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI), is thrilled to announce discounted flights to Barbados for the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup.

This promotion offers an unbeatable opportunity to witness the world’s most exciting cricket tournament in one of the Caribbean’s most beautiful destinations.

Travelers can enjoy a 25% discount on round-trip flights from Kingston (KIN) to Barbados (BGI) using the promotional code BGISAV25 when booking on interCaribbean.com.

interCaribbean offers non-stop flights from Kingston to Barbados on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, making it convenient to travel to the island.

This offer is valid for travel dates leading up to the finals in Barbados on June 29, 2024, but tickets must be booked by June 15 to take advantage of the discount.

The T20 Cricket World Cup is set to be one of the biggest sporting events in the history of the Caribbean, attracting cricket enthusiasts from around the globe. Barbados will host several key matches, allowing fans to witness top-tier cricket.

“We’re thrilled to partner with BTMI and bring this exclusive promotion to cricket fans,” said Trevor Sadler, CEO of interCaribbean Airways. “This event is a historic moment for the Caribbean, and we’re proud to provide convenient travel options for fans to experience the excitement firsthand.”

Andrea Franklin, CEO of BTMI, added, “We are excited to welcome cricket fans to Barbados for the T20 World Cup. Our partnership with interCaribbean Airways allows us to showcase the best of our island, from world-class cricket to our beautiful beaches and vibrant culture. This is an opportunity for fans to not only enjoy the matches but also explore all that Barbados has to offer.”

To book your trip, visit interCaribbean.com.

SOURCE: interCaribbean Airways