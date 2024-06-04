Inaugural National Schools Pan Festival Set For Saturday – St. Lucia Times

Seven Teams comprising ten schools, will participate in the inaugural National Schools Pan Festival scheduled for 2 pm on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the SAAB, Vigie, Castries.

The Pan Festival forms part of activities for Junior Carnival and was developed by the CPMC in an effort to ensure the sustainability of the rich cultural aspects of Lucian Carnival such as Steel Pan.

The Schools Pan Festival provides Schools and students across the island with another opportunity to be a part of Carnival celebrations.

The seven teams participating in what promises to be a spectacular showcase of musical excellence are as follows.



Participating Schools

1

Patricia D James & St. Mary’s College

2

Corinth Secondary

3

Micoud Primary

4

Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary

5

Soufriere Comprehensive / Canaries Primary

6

Sir Ira Simmons Secondary

7

Laborie Combined Schools (Laborie Girls & Boys Primary)

Tickets for this year’s Festival cost EC$10 per student and EC$20 per adult and can be purchased from participating Schools, Steve’s Barbershop, and the Cell outlets island wide.

Junior Carnival falls under the main umbrella of Lucian Carnival. The distinction allows for the tailoring of Carnival festivities, to ensure a safe and inclusive environment where the needs and interests of youth are prioritized.

Junior Carnival also provides a dedicated platform, where the creative talents and contributions of young Saint Lucians are nurtured, celebrated and appreciated in their own right.

To stay informed on updates on the National Schools Pan Festival and information on other Junior Carnival events, go to www.carnivalsaintlucia.com or follow @JRCarnivalSaintLucia on Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE: Carnival Planning and Management Committee