Heineken St. Lucia Announces Guinness Sounds Of Greatness Promotion – St. Lucia Times

Heineken St. Lucia, under the Guinness brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of the highly anticipated Guinness Sounds of Greatness promotion, running from May 21 to June 25.

Brand Manager Rohan Lovence expressed immense excitement about the promotion, emphasizing the successful partnership with St. Lucia Times and interCaribbean Airways.

Guinness Sounds of Greatness, originating in Jamaica, features a dynamic sound clash format where local sound systems compete against each other.

However, in 2022, St. Lucia Sounds of Greatness adopted a DJ talent search approach through a battle competition for the best DJ.

Following the success of the past two years, the organizers intend to inspire new participants by showcasing live performances from 2022 winners DJ JH and MC Dalo, as well as 2023 winners Flamekiid, Shabba, and DJ Naii at the local events.

The promotion also offers an enticing grand prize of a 4-day trip to the Guinness Sounds of Greatness concert in Jamaica. The campaign runs island-wide, with over 100 bars participating.

To enter, simply purchase Guinness on special at any participating location and receive a free instant prize card.

Three plane symbols on the card earn an entry into the grand prize draw. Participants can also win instant prizes such as cash, free merchandise, Bluetooth speakers, and more.

This promotion underscores Guinness’s commitment to showcasing local talent, as it hosts a series of community events featuring popular DJs and past winners. After all, it celebrates what makes Guinness “Made of More.

The event schedule includes:

June 9: Sandy Beach, Vieux Fort

June 16: Soufriere Beach Park

June 23: Grand Finale at Rudy John Beach Park, Laborie

Climax Energy joins as the official energy drink for the entire promotion, adding an extra boost of excitement.

Ms. Louise Victor highlighted the importance of responsible consumption during the events, a core value of Heineken St. Lucia and the Guinness brand. Ensuring that patrons enjoy themselves responsibly is paramount to the success of the promotion.

For more details on the Guinness Sounds of Greatness promotion, please visit www.heinekensaintlucia.com.

SOURCE: Heineken St. Lucia