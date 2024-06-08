Gun, Ammunition Recovered From Man Fatally Shot By Officer – St. Lucia Times

On Friday, June 7, 2024, about 10:40 a.m. the Criminal Investigations Department of the Vieux Fort Police Station initiated investigations into the fatal shooting of a male at Augier, Vieux Fort.

Responding officers were informed that two male suspects, unlawfully gained access to the residential property of a Police Officer.

One suspect was fatally shot, whilst the second escaped on foot.

The suspect who was wounded on the scene, was later pronounced dead by a medical practitioner at the St. Jude Hospital.

He was formally identified as Delson Marcusie of Cantonement, Vieux Fort. One (1) .40 calibre Glock firearm, with a magazine containing fourteen (14) rounds of .40 calibre ammunition was recovered from Delson Marcusie.

Investigations into this matter are ongoing. An update will be provided to the public in due course.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force