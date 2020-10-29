Kostelanetz & Fink, LLP, has announced that John D. (Don) Fort, the former Chief of the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation (CI) Division, has joined the firm as Director of Investigations.
Marijuana News - What Is Full Spectrum Hemp Oil?
Thu Oct 29 , 2020
You May Like
Former IRS Criminal Investigation Chief, Don Fort, Joins Kostelanetz & Fink
Kostelanetz & Fink, LLP, has announced that John D. (Don) Fort, the former Chief of the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation (CI) Division, has joined the firm as Director of Investigations.
Marijuana News - What Is Full Spectrum Hemp Oil?
Thu Oct 29 , 2020