Driver Arrested For Assault With Vehicle, Failing To Stop – St. Lucia Times

On Tuesday, February 6, 2024, about 10:00am, Officers attached to the Bicycle Patrol Unit of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, arrested a driver, who failed to stop, during the conduct of a traffic operation on Jeremie Street, Castries.

The police officers, attempted to halt a motor vehicle after identifying a traffic violation. Despite their efforts, the driver refused to stop, and an officer narrowly avoided being struck. Subsequently, the same vehicle collided with another motor vehicle, after failing to come to a halt.

Recognizing that this vehicle posed an imminent danger to public safety, the officers gave chase on foot.

In an attempt to flee, the driver reversed the vehicle, striking down one of the police officers.

Lethal force, was ultimately used, bringing the vehicle to a halt.

Investigations uncovered that the male driver did not possess a Driver’s Licence, nor insurance and registration certificates for the vehicle.

Consequently, the driver was arrested and will face additional charges for Assault with a Motor Vehicle and Failure to Stop.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force emphasizes that all road users must comply with the regulations governing road usage.

Failure to do so, constitutes an offence, which may lead to arrest and prosecution.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Photo: Screen grab from social media video.