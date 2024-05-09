DPP News Conference To Address ORC, Other Matters – St. Lucia Times

Director of Public Prosecutions Daasrean Greene plans to address what he described as ‘matters of public importance’ during a news conference ‘in about two weeks‘.

Greene is expected to speak on the situation with the backlog of criminal cases and alleged extra-judicial killings by the police during Operation Restore Confidence (ORC).

During ORC, police fatally shot twelve individuals between 2010 and 2011.

Relatives of the victims and others insisted the officers murdered the men who were on a ‘hit list’ of persons deemed to be dangerous criminals.

In 2022, five officers were cleared of criminal liability in the ORC matter.

“In about two weeks, I will be addressing and inviting the press to a conference to deal with all of these matters that are of public importance,” DPP Greene told reporters on Tuesday.

Days before, outspoken human rights advocate Mary Francis claimed the DPP had become a scapegoat regarding delays in the ORC matter.

The outspoken Attorney at Law made the claim as she renewed a call for justice in the ‘Vieux Fort Five’ killings on the 13th anniversary of the death of the five men.

Police fatally shot John Baptiste Mc Farlane, Mitchel Cadette, Myron Dupal, Kevin Ferdinand, and Allan ‘Lenny’ Louisy during an operation in May 2011 in Vieux Fort as officers allegedly intercepted a robbery.

Francis told St. Lucia Times she had reliable information that the DPP advised the police hierarchy that there is a case to answer in the death of the Vieux Fort Five and the matter should proceed to the court.

Nevertheless, the Executive Director of the National Centre for Legal Aid and Human Rights accused the police of ignoring the DPP’s advice.

“I think that all of the families who have been affected by these incidents etc – they need to be updated. But I cannot compromise the investigations by simply telling you everything that is happening. I have to be responsible as the Director of Public Prosecutions,” DPP Daasrean Greene told reporters.

However, he declared that everyone would know what was happening with all of the investigations within two weeks.