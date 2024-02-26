Ciceron Man Injured, Charged After Shooting At Police – St. Lucia Times

On Friday, January 5, 2024 about 2:30 a.m., near Peynier Street, Castries Police Officers had cause to discharge rounds of ammunition in the direction of a male suspect, who sustained injuries.

Police Officers on patrol had earlier attempted to bring a vehicle to a stop for a traffic infraction.

The driver drove away and eventually abandoned his vehicle. A foot chase ensued, and in an attempt to elude the officers, the suspect discharged his weapon at the officers, causing officers to utilize lethal force.

A Taurus pistol and live rounds of ammunition were recovered from his person.

The suspect was identified as thirty-year-old (30) Hiram Joseph of Ciceron, Castries.

On Wednesday, February 21, 2024, The Criminal Investigations Department in Castries formally charged Hiram Joseph for the offences of Using Firearm with Intent, Attempted Murder, Driving without a Valid Driver’s Licence and Driving without Motor Vehicle Insurance.

He was escorted to the First District Court for the purpose of bail, where he was remanded to the Bordelais Correctional Facility.

Pertaining to the Commitment Warrant following the conviction for the crime of Possession of Firearm, the defendant is required to promptly settle a fine of fifteen thousand dollars (XCD15000.00) forthwith, or else, be liable to a period of incarceration.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force