Chastanet To Address Anti-Crime Meeting In T&T – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia’s opposition leader, Allen Chastanet, will address an anti-crime town hall meeting in Trinidad and Tobago on Monday evening.

Chastanet’s Trinidad and Tobago counterpart, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, has organised the event.

Writing on Facebook, the Saint Lucia opposition leader said he was honoured to be one of the featured guests at the T&T town hall meeting.

“I am of the firm belief that there should be greater regional cooperation to deal with the issue of crime,” the United Workers Party (UWP) leader declared.

The Micoud South MP urged his Facebook audience to join the T&T town hall meeting at 6:00 pm, as it addresses crucial issues and fosters community and regional dialogue.

“Your participation is vital in shaping our collective future,” Chastanet asserted.

In April last year, the Trinidad Guardian reported that Trinidad and Tobago had been listed as number 6 by the World of Statistics (WOS) for being among the most criminal countries in the world.

There were 43 confirmed murders in the country in January this year, compared to 61 in the same month last year, according to local news reports.

There were 576 confirmed murders in 2023, with several unclassified homicides.

Saint Lucia has so far recorded twenty homicides in 2024.

Last year, Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders met in Trinidad and Tobago in April to address crime and violence as public health issues.

The leaders issued a declaration that included a commitment to undertake a comprehensive overhaul of the criminal justice system to address criminal terrorists with a focus on proactive management of prosecutions, sentencing, and the diversion of young people at risk.