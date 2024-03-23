Chastanet Laments Treatment Of Opposition Leaders – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia opposition leader Allen Chastanet has expressed concern over the treatment faced by his counterparts in the Caribbean.

The United Workers Party (UWP) leader declared that his party was trying to play a role in government.

The Micoud South MP said that’s why he met opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar when he visited Trinidad and Tobago recently.

“We had a discussion. We said ‘All around the Caribbean the leaders of the opposition are being made enemies of the State’,” Chastanet recalled.

After the visit with Persad-Bissessar, the Saint Lucia opposition leader came under fire from T&T Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.

Rowley, declaring “No thanks, Tropical Trump”, dismissed Chastanet’s recommendations on crime-fighting, delivered at an opposition United National Congress (UNC) Town Hall meeting.

Rowley later referred to the Saint Lucia politician as a ‘loser’.

However, Chastanet observed that the constitution provides for an opposition leader.

Chastanet said the State pays for his office and staff.

According to the UWP leader, as Prime Minister, he regularly communicated with the then-leader of the opposition.

“When there were international issues, regional issues, local issues that I thought were warranted, I never let him read about it in the newspapers. That’s the relationship that I had,” Chastanet declared.

His remarks came during an interview this week on Rev-Up SLU 97.1 FM.

The electorate voted out Chastanet’s administration at the July 26, 2021, general elections, which the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) won by a landslide.

Only Chastanet and Choiseul MP Bradley Felix retained their seats.

In this regard, the UWP leader expressed that the House of Assembly would not hear the voice of the opposition.

“We are going to get drowned out,” he stated.

Nevertheless, Chastanet said that when the opposition believes there’s a strong enough case that would harm Saint Lucia and its citizens, it will take the matter to the people.

“The strength of two people in parliament is further made stronger when the people in the parliament know that there generally are forty, fifty thousand people standing behind them,” the former Prime Minister asserted.