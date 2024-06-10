Centenarian Ties The Knot With His 96-Year-Old Bride – St. Lucia Times

World War Two veteran Harold Terens, 100, and his 96-year-old sweetheart Jeanne Swerlin tied the knot on Saturday in Normandy, France.

“It’s not just for young people, love, you know? We get butterflies,” the bride-to-be declared on her way to the ceremony.

The New York couple met three years ago in Florida.

Ahead of the wedding, Terens told CBS Evening News he was getting married because ‘I love this girl’.

As reported by the Associated Press (AP), the bride made it abundantly clear that her new centenarian husband doesn’t lack charisma..“He’s the greatest kisser ever, you know?” The news agency quoted her declaring before they embraced enthusiastically for TV cameras.

“All right ! That’s it for now !” Terens said as he came up for air.

To which she quickly quipped: “You mean there’s more later?” According to AP.