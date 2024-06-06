CARPHA Emphasises Caribbean Water Safety Planning – St. Lucia Times

With many Caribbean territories experiencing, or close to, drought conditions over the past few months, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has highlighted the need for water safety planning.

“Water safety planning, a proactive approach in analysing and managing risks to ensure potable water from catchment to consumer, is an essential tool for all Caribbean States,” CARPHA observed.

In a release Wednesday marking World Environment Day, CARPHA also said implementing resilient strategies to help combat drought is vital to its Member States to mitigate potential economic, environmental, and social threats.

According to the regional agency, the water and sewerage authorities may face the additional cost of trucking water, purchasing new equipment and supplies, developing or improving infrastructure and executing water rationing schemes.   

It was observed that access to safe water is critical to reducing the incidence of illness associated with exposure to pathogens, toxins, or other contaminants.

In addition to water quality, CARPHA stated that loss of life and property due to bushfires and poor air quality are key health concerns.

  In recent years, CARPHA has strengthened water system safety and resilience in Member States by developing climate-resilient water safety plans.

Through the Pilot Program for Climate Resilience Project, CARPHA supported the implementation of rainwater harvesting (RWH).

The agency has also supported advanced strategies to implement RWH policies and incentives in three Member States to increase drought resilience.

 World Environment Day, observed annually on June 5th, calls for protecting and reviving ecosystems worldwide for current and future generations.

