News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. August 4, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

The Canadian government is warning nationals to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to and in Trinidad and Tobago due to violent crime there. Violent crime, including armed robberies, assaults and sexual assault, occurs frequently on the island of Trinidad, especially in the capital, Port of Spain, the Canadian government said.

Avelo Airlines this week announced nonstop service between Southern Connecticut’s most convenient airport – Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) – and Puerto Rico’s San Juan Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) beginning on November 15, 2023. Introductory one-way fares between HVN and SJU start at $99. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

United Airlines is increasing flights from Newark to Aruba. Starting December 1st, the airline will connect Newark with Aruba twice daily. Flight times vary throughout the week, but all depart within a window from 14:50 to 18:00.

Jalousie Beach or Sugar Beach in St. Lucia has taken the number 3 spot globally for 50 best beaches in the world for 2023 according to Big 7 Travel. It is the only Caribbean beach in the Top 3.

Barbados celebrates with Grand Kadooment on August 7th from 7:30 am to 9 p.m. in St. Michael. The event marks the celebration of the end of Crop Over.

The BVI’s Emancipation Festival or “August Festival” continues. Tomorrow night, August 5th, is International Soca Night followed on Sunday by the Sunday Morning Well/Musical Mix Night. Celebrations wrap up on August 11th with the Carrot Bay Cultural Fiesta.

When flying from Orlando to North Eleuthera in the Bahamas on Silver Airways, travellers can unlock exclusive 15% savings at Pink Sands Resorts that can be applied to stays of two nights or longer with promotion code “Silver.” One-way flights begin as low as $99. Book at pinksandsresort.com/exclusive-offers/

And The Cove at Eleuthera in The Bahamas is offering a special “Tranquility Under the Stars” package that includes a minimum two-night stay in an oceanfront room, a personal telescope with constellation maps, and a private night-time yoga session for two. The travel window is now through August 21st. Book at https://thecoveeleuthera.com/offers/bahamas-vacation-packages-tranquility-under-the-stars/