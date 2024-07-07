US Warns About Travel To This Caribbean Island

News Americas, New York, NY, July 11, 2024: The United States has issued a Level Three travel advisory for Trinidad and Tobago, urging nationals to reconsider travel to the twin-island nation due to escalating crime rates.

The US is warning nationals to reconsider travel to T&T.

The advisory, released by the U.S. Department of State, highlights the need for increased caution due to terrorism and kidnapping risks. Specific areas identified as high-risk include Laventille, Beetham, Sea Lots, Cocorite, and the interior of Queens’ Park Savannah in Port of Spain. U.S. government personnel are prohibited from traveling to these areas. Additionally, travel to downtown Port of Spain, Fort George overlook, and all beaches is restricted for U.S. personnel after dark.

The advisory warns of frequent violence and shootings in certain parts of Port of Spain, describing violent crimes such as murder, robbery, assault, sexual assault, home invasion, and kidnapping as common occurrences. It also notes significant gang-related activity, particularly narcotics trafficking, contributing to the high levels of violence.

“A significant portion of violent crime is gang-related,” states the advisory. “Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, and other public areas.”

For those who choose to travel to Trinidad and Tobago despite the advisory, the U.S. Department of State provides several recommendations:

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

Follow the Department of State on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Review the Country Security Report for Trinidad and Tobago.

Use caution when walking or driving at night.

Be wary of meeting individuals met through social media or dating apps.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Do not display overt signs of wealth, such as expensive watches or jewelry.

Be extra vigilant when visiting ATMs.

Do not physically resist any robbery attempt.

Follow the instructions of local authorities.

The advisory emphasizes the importance of being cautious and aware of one’s surroundings, especially in high-risk areas. Travelers are advised to avoid displaying wealth and to take extra precautions when using ATMs or meeting new acquaintances through social media or dating apps.

This heightened alert comes in response to a notable increase in violent crimes and potential terrorist activities in Trinidad and Tobago. The U.S. Department of State aims to ensure the safety of its nationals by providing these guidelines and urging them to reconsider non-essential travel to the region.

Save 50.0% on select products from HCYJkluc with promo code 50MBLHAJ, through 7/14 while supplies last.